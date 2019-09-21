Comparing of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)

Both Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 123 5.44 N/A 5.49 20.63 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2%

Liquidity

4 and 3.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 45.79% and an $155 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.8% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.3% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Menlo Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.