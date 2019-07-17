Comparing of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 126 6.34 N/A 1.40 91.79 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 99.66 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 3% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 32.58% upside potential and a consensus target price of $162.83.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.9% and 13.72% respectively. About 0.2% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.92% -6.6% 2.58% 4.03% 4.53% 31.89% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -6.42% -15% -7.27% -53.92% -65.77% 5.15%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.