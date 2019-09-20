Comparing of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 124 5.27 N/A 5.49 20.63 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 3 7.78 N/A -4.54 0.00

Demonstrates Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9%

Risk and Volatility

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.65 beta. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 3.57 beta which makes it 257.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.4 while its Quick Ratio is 7.4. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $155, with potential upside of 46.68%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.8% and 25.5%. 0.3% are Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Celldex Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.