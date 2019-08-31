Comparing of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 126 4.98 N/A 5.49 20.63 Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atreca Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atreca Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5% Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4 and 3.6 respectively. Its competitor Atreca Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22 and its Quick Ratio is 22. Atreca Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atreca Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Atreca Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 66.24% and an $167.5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.8% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67% of Atreca Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Atreca Inc. has 17.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Atreca Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Atreca Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.