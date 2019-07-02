Comparing of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 124 6.78 N/A 1.40 91.79 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 29.16 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 3% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Risk & Volatility

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 53.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.53 beta. Competitively, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.9. Meanwhile, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 24.03% upside potential and a consensus target price of $162.83. Meanwhile, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 60.64%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.9% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.92% -6.6% 2.58% 4.03% 4.53% 31.89% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -4.35% -7.39% 12.06% 18.41% -11.94% 30.9%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.