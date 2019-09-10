Comparing of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) and Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

This is a contrast between Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE:ARE) and Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Office and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. 144 11.90 N/A 3.29 44.53 Office Properties Income Trust 27 2.40 N/A -0.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. and Office Properties Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. and Office Properties Income Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Office Properties Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.76 beta indicates that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. is 24.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Office Properties Income Trust’s beta is 1.6 which is 60.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. and Office Properties Income Trust Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Office Properties Income Trust 0 2 0 2.00

The average price target of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. is $148.33, with potential downside of -2.77%. Office Properties Income Trust on the other hand boasts of a $26 average price target and a -11.11% potential downside. The results provided earlier shows that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. appears more favorable than Office Properties Income Trust, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. and Office Properties Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 97.9% and 69.9% respectively. Insiders held 1.3% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Office Properties Income Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. 2.45% 2.21% 3.08% 13.14% 19.17% 27% Office Properties Income Trust 2.47% 4.76% 5.19% -12.32% -53.21% 2.51%

For the past year Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Office Properties Income Trust.

Summary

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Office Properties Income Trust.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the ownership, operation, management, development, acquisition, and redevelopment of properties for the life sciences industry. Its properties consist of buildings containing scientific research and development laboratories, and other improvements. The company offers its properties for lease primarily to universities and independent not-for-profit institutions; and pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, life science product, service, biodefense, and translational research entities, as well as governmental agencies. As of December 31, 2006, it had 159 properties, including 156 properties located in 9 states in the United States and 3 properties located in Canada. As a REIT, the company is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Pasadena, California.