Comparing of Alexander’s Inc. (ALX) and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Both Alexander’s Inc. (NYSE:ALX) and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Retail industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander’s Inc. 364 8.33 N/A 11.81 32.96 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. 20 3.12 N/A 0.45 41.79

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alexander’s Inc. and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Alexander’s Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Alexander’s Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander’s Inc. 0.00% 20.7% 4.3% Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. 0.00% 16.4% 3.4%

Risk and Volatility

Alexander’s Inc.’s current beta is 0.46 and it happens to be 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. on the other hand, has 0.66 beta which makes it 34.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Alexander’s Inc. and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander’s Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a consensus price target of $23.27, with potential upside of 41.98%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alexander’s Inc. and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.5% and 0%. About 58.72% of Alexander’s Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.3% are Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexander’s Inc. 1.86% 1.24% 4.51% 22.17% 0.27% 27.69% Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. 0.16% -6.24% -16.11% -21.12% -8.72% -7.81%

For the past year Alexander’s Inc. had bullish trend while Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Alexander’s Inc. beats Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.

AlexanderÂ’s, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in leasing, managing, developing, and redeveloping properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The companyÂ’s properties include office and retail spaces, and shopping centers. It owns seven properties comprising operating properties and a property to be developed. The company has elected to be treated as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax, provided it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. AlexanderÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Paramus, New Jersey.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets in United States. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. was founded in 1981, and is based in Greensboro, North Carolina.