Comparing of Alector Inc. (ALEC) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

As Biotechnology businesses, Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 20 45.68 N/A -0.76 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -18.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Alector Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alector Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -126.8% -82.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alector Inc. are 6.1 and 6.1. Competitively, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.5 and 6.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alector Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Alector Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Alector Inc. is $27, with potential upside of 43.54%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alector Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.7% and 16.2%. 8.1% are Alector Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 7.27% -11.58% 19.62% 0% 0% 21.28% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.84% 43.8% 24.75% 144.04% -84.56% 44.11%

For the past year Alector Inc. was less bullish than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.