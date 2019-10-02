Comparing of Alector Inc. (ALEC) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

This is a contrast between Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 17 -0.30 29.57M -0.40 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 11.81M -1.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Alector Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alector Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 175,281,564.91% 0% 0% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 185,109,717.87% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

7.9 and 7.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alector Inc. Its rival scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alector Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alector Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.1% and 60.3% respectively. Alector Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.1%. Comparatively, scPharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26%

For the past year Alector Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.