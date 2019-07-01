Comparing of Alector Inc. (ALEC) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alector Inc.
|20
|46.07
|N/A
|-0.76
|0.00
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|N/A
|65.99
|N/A
|-1.80
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Alector Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 has Alector Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alector Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|0.00%
|-153.6%
|-104.2%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alector Inc. are 6.1 and 6.1. Competitively, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 8.7 and 8.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alector Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Alector Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alector Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 42.33% for Alector Inc. with average price target of $27.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Alector Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.7% and 15.1%. Insiders owned roughly 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 5.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alector Inc.
|7.27%
|-11.58%
|19.62%
|0%
|0%
|21.28%
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|4.73%
|11.95%
|34.09%
|12.47%
|-80.52%
|47.62%
For the past year Alector Inc. was less bullish than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
Summary
Alector Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
