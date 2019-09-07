Comparing of Alector Inc. (ALEC) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

This is a contrast between Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 19 40.07 N/A -0.40 0.00 Novavax Inc. 9 6.47 N/A -9.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alector Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2%

Liquidity

7.9 and 7.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alector Inc. Its rival Novavax Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Alector Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alector Inc. and Novavax Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Novavax Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.25 consensus price target and a -77.27% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alector Inc. and Novavax Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.1% and 30.7%. About 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Novavax Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33% Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29%

For the past year Alector Inc. had bullish trend while Novavax Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Novavax Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.