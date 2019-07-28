Comparing of Alector Inc. (ALEC) and Its Peers

We are comparing Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and its rivals on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alector Inc. has 45.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Alector Inc. has 8.1% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Alector Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Alector Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. N/A 20 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Alector Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.67 2.85

With consensus target price of $26.67, Alector Inc. has a potential upside of 27.06%. The potential upside of the rivals is 133.00%. Based on the results shown earlier, Alector Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Alector Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 7.27% -11.58% 19.62% 0% 0% 21.28% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Alector Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alector Inc. are 6.1 and 6.1. Competitively, Alector Inc.’s rivals have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alector Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alector Inc.

Dividends

Alector Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Alector Inc.’s peers beat Alector Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.