Comparing of Alector Inc. (ALEC) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)

Since Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 20 45.14 N/A -0.76 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.35 N/A -0.57 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Alector Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alector Inc. is 6.1 while its Current Ratio is 6.1. Meanwhile, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Alector Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Alector Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Alector Inc. is $27, with potential upside of 45.24%. Competitively the average price target of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $1.5, which is potential 354.55% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Alector Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alector Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.7% and 25%. About 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 3.34% are Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 7.27% -11.58% 19.62% 0% 0% 21.28% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.73% 13.99% -55.73% -82.92% -76.56% -47.28%

For the past year Alector Inc. has 21.28% stronger performance while Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -47.28% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Alector Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.