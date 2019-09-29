Comparing of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 20.07M -1.96 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 3.80M -5.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 383,747,609.94% -80% -70% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 167,489,421.72% -132% -86.6%

Risk & Volatility

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 0.5 and it happens to be 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9.2. On the competitive side is, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 7.6 Current Ratio and a 7.6 Quick Ratio. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $3, with potential upside of 42.18%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares and 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 2.2% are Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.