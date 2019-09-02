Comparing of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Omeros Corporation 17 12.28 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Omeros Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Omeros Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7%

Volatility and Risk

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.5 beta. Omeros Corporation’s 195.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.95 beta.

Liquidity

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9.2. On the competitive side is, Omeros Corporation which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Omeros Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Omeros Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

The consensus price target of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is $35, with potential upside of 693.65%. Meanwhile, Omeros Corporation’s consensus price target is $26, while its potential upside is 40.62%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Omeros Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.5% of Omeros Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are Omeros Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98% Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has -33.98% weaker performance while Omeros Corporation has 39.23% stronger performance.

Summary

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. beats Omeros Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.