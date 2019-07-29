Comparing of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)

As Biotechnology companies, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.81 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 34 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.8% -65.1% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.2 and a Quick Ratio of 11.2. Competitively, Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.3 and has 14.3 Quick Ratio. Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a 554.21% upside potential and an average price target of $35. Meanwhile, Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $48, while its potential upside is 21.06%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Audentes Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. -7.02% -7.83% -10.28% -29.73% -14.22% -10.6% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 1.16% -5.46% 61.44% 59.29% 9.29% 79.32%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has -10.6% weaker performance while Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has 79.32% stronger performance.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.