Comparing of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 20.06M -1.96 0.00 ArQule Inc. 8 -2.83 93.06M -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 382,095,238.10% -80% -70% ArQule Inc. 1,113,157,894.74% -29.1% -20.9%

Volatility & Risk

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 0.5 and it happens to be 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500. ArQule Inc.’s 118.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.18 beta.

Liquidity

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9.2. On the competitive side is, ArQule Inc. which has a 6.5 Current Ratio and a 6.5 Quick Ratio. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ArQule Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ArQule Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ArQule Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9 average price target and a 8.56% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.9% and 77.4%. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98% ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has -33.98% weaker performance while ArQule Inc. has 264.26% stronger performance.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.