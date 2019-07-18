Comparing of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 CohBar Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and CohBar Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3%

Volatility & Risk

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 179.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.79 beta. From a competition point of view, CohBar Inc. has a 0.95 beta which is 5.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and CohBar Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 107.53% at a $20.67 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and CohBar Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 9.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -8.6% -15.44% -21.34% -21.11% -27.72% 6.83% CohBar Inc. -11.51% -13.57% -29.21% -43.54% -63.08% -28.3%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.83% stronger performance while CohBar Inc. has -28.3% weaker performance.

Summary

CohBar Inc. beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.