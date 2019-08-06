Comparing of Alcon Inc. (ALC) and NxStage Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) and NxStage Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM). The two are both Medical Instruments & Supplies companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alcon Inc. 59 3.97 N/A 0.00 0.00 NxStage Medical Inc. 48 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alcon Inc. and NxStage Medical Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcon Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NxStage Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alcon Inc. and NxStage Medical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alcon Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 NxStage Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alcon Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 16.05% and an $68.33 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alcon Inc. and NxStage Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.68% and 91.91% respectively. 30.28% are Alcon Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% are NxStage Medical Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alcon Inc. -0.47% -4.84% 1.08% 0% 0% 1.22% NxStage Medical Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Alcon Inc. beats NxStage Medical Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.

NxStage Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. Its primary product includes the System One, a portable hemodialysis system, which is used primarily for home hemodialysis and a range of dialysis therapies to deliver in the home setting. The company operates through three segments: System One, In-Center, and Services. The System One segment sells and rents the NxStage System One and PureFlow SL dialysate preparation equipment, as well as sells disposable products in the home and critical care market for the treatment of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients in the home or a home-like setting and in the critical care market for the treatment of hospital-based patients with acute kidney failure or fluid overload. The In-Center segment engages in the sale of blood tubing sets and needles for hemodialysis primarily for the treatment of ESRD patients at dialysis centers, and needles for apheresis. The Services segment offers dialysis services to patients at NxStage Kidney Care dialysis centers. NxStage Medical, Inc. markets its products through direct sales and distributors to hospitals and dialysis clinics in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as QB Medical, Inc. and changed its name to NxStage Medical, Inc. NxStage Medical, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lawrence, Massachusetts.