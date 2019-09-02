Comparing of Alcon Inc. (ALC) and Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) and Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alcon Inc. 59 4.06 N/A 0.00 0.00 Hologic Inc. 47 3.91 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Alcon Inc. and Hologic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alcon Inc. and Hologic Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcon Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hologic Inc. 0.00% -0.4% -0.2%

Analyst Ratings

Alcon Inc. and Hologic Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alcon Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Hologic Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Alcon Inc.’s consensus price target is $68.6, while its potential upside is 12.53%. Meanwhile, Hologic Inc.’s consensus price target is $50, while its potential upside is 1.28%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Alcon Inc. seems more appealing than Hologic Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.68% of Alcon Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.1% of Hologic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 30.28% of Alcon Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Hologic Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alcon Inc. -0.47% -4.84% 1.08% 0% 0% 1.22% Hologic Inc. 3.66% 6.26% 11.39% 13.86% 19.41% 24.7%

For the past year Alcon Inc. has weaker performance than Hologic Inc.

Summary

Alcon Inc. beats Hologic Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Hologic, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Diagnostics segment provides Aptima family of assays, target capture/nucleic acid extraction technology, transcription-mediated amplification technology, hybridization protection and dual kinetic assays, Procleix family of assays for blood screening, instrumentation, Invader chemistry platform, ThinPrep system, and rapid fetal fibronectin test. The Breast Health segment offers breast imaging and related products and accessories, including digital and film-based mammography systems; computer-aided detection (CAD) for mammography; invasive breast biopsy devices; breast biopsy site markers; and breast biopsy guidance systems. This segment also provides Dimensions platform, a mammography gantry for 2D and tomosynthesis image acquisition and display; C-View that provides a 2D image; Selenia digital mammography platform; and SecurView Workstation. The GYN Surgical segment offers NovaSure system to treat women suffering from abnormal uterine bleeding; and MyoSure system for the hysteroscopic removal of fibroids. The Skeletal Health segment provides discovery and horizon X-ray bone densitometers that assess the bone density of fracture sites; and mini C-arm imaging systems to perform minimally invasive surgical procedures on a patientÂ’s extremities, such as the hand, wrist, knee, foot, and ankle. The company sells its products through direct sales and service forces, and a network of independent distributors and sales representatives. Hologic, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.