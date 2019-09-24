Comparing of Alcoa Corporation (AA) and Its Competitors

We are comparing Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Aluminum companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alcoa Corporation has 91.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 63.40% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.3% of Alcoa Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.92% of all Aluminum companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Alcoa Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcoa Corporation 0.00% 5.20% 1.70% Industry Average 1.89% 7.95% 3.38%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Alcoa Corporation and its peers'

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Alcoa Corporation N/A 24 0.00 Industry Average 171.45M 9.10B 26.61

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Alcoa Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alcoa Corporation 0 3 2 2.40 Industry Average 0.00 1.67 2.00 2.13

With average price target of $26.8, Alcoa Corporation has a potential upside of 29.66%. As a group, Aluminum companies have a potential upside of 55.28%. The research analysts’ view based on the data given earlier is that Alcoa Corporation is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Alcoa Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alcoa Corporation -4.54% -1.88% -13.5% -23.99% -47.18% -15.39% Industry Average 0.38% 11.12% 16.18% 40.69% 20.04% 32.78%

For the past year Alcoa Corporation had bearish trend while Alcoa Corporation’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alcoa Corporation are 1.5 and 0.8. Competitively, Alcoa Corporation’s peers have 1.77 and 0.93 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alcoa Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alcoa Corporation.

Dividends

Alcoa Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Alcoa Corporation’s rivals beat Alcoa Corporation.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through six segments, Bauxite, Alumina, Aluminum, Cast Products, Energy, and Rolled Products. The company also offers aluminum cast products; and aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage, food, and pet food. In addition, it engages in the generation and sale of renewable energy, as well as provision of ancillary services. The company was formerly known as Alcoa Upstream Corporation and changed its name to Alcoa Corporation in October 2016. Alcoa Corporation is based in New York, New York.