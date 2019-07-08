Comparing of Alcentra Capital Corporation (ABDC) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 3.97 N/A 0.29 28.84 Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 12 14.77 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alcentra Capital Corporation and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

On the other hand, insiders owned about 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.84% 5.38% 14.09% 29.54% 28.55% 30.14% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.49% 2.41% 5.85% 12.64% 7.52% 11.11%

For the past year Alcentra Capital Corporation was more bullish than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Alcentra Capital Corporation beats Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.