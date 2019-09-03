Comparing of Alcentra Capital Corporation (ABDC) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM)

We will be comparing the differences between Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 4.42 N/A 0.29 28.27 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.92 N/A 0.65 20.03

In table 1 we can see Alcentra Capital Corporation and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Alcentra Capital Corporation. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Alcentra Capital Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alcentra Capital Corporation and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alcentra Capital Corporation and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 21.9%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46%

For the past year Alcentra Capital Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. beats Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.