Comparing of Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

As Biotechnology businesses, Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 24 0.00 9.33M -5.11 0.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 23 0.00 23.70M 3.00 7.54

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Albireo Pharma Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 38,505,984.32% -47% -32.3% Zealand Pharma A/S 104,038,630.38% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Albireo Pharma Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Zealand Pharma A/S on the other hand boasts of a $30 average price target and a 3.99% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Albireo Pharma Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.2% and 9%. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than Zealand Pharma A/S

Summary

Zealand Pharma A/S beats on 9 of the 11 factors Albireo Pharma Inc.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.