Comparing of Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 182.07 N/A -3.87 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 125 34.51 N/A -5.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Albireo Pharma Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Albireo Pharma Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s current beta is 1.73 and it happens to be 73.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.98 beta is the reason why it is 98.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 while its Quick Ratio is 15.5. On the competitive side is, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. which has a 12.2 Current Ratio and a 11.1 Quick Ratio. Albireo Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Albireo Pharma Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 94.48% and an $62 consensus target price. Competitively Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $205, with potential upside of 36.20%. The data provided earlier shows that Albireo Pharma Inc. appears more favorable than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.7% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 93.5% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.4% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 4.5% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. 4.41% 18.46% 45.62% 46.52% 22.72% 54.34% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 4.1% -0.48% -11.54% -5% 28.02% 9.22%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Albireo Pharma Inc. beats Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.