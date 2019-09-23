Comparing of Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

This is a contrast between Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 115.70 N/A -5.11 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 61.04 N/A 4.52 1.73

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Albireo Pharma Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Albireo Pharma Inc. are 15.5 and 15.5. Competitively, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 14.2 and 14.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Albireo Pharma Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $17, which is potential 294.89% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Albireo Pharma Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.2% and 57.7%. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Albireo Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.