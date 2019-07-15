Comparing of Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

This is a contrast between Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 162.37 N/A -3.87 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kodiak Sciences Inc. are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. Kodiak Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Albireo Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Albireo Pharma Inc. has a 118.08% upside potential and a consensus price target of $62. Kodiak Sciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.5 consensus price target and a 60.71% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Albireo Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Kodiak Sciences Inc., analysts view.

Roughly 75.7% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. 4.41% 18.46% 45.62% 46.52% 22.72% 54.34% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 3.76% 10.6% 11.88% -10.65% 0% 8.73%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. was more bullish than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.