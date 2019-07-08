Comparing of Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (:)

As Biotechnology businesses, Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (:), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 180.70 N/A -3.87 0.00 INSYS Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.4%

Albireo Pharma Inc. is 73.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.73 beta. In other hand, INSYS Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.51 which is 151.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Albireo Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.5 and a Quick Ratio of 15.5. Competitively, INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s upside potential is 95.95% at a $62 average price target.

Albireo Pharma Inc. and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.7% and 15.9%. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. 4.41% 18.46% 45.62% 46.52% 22.72% 54.34% INSYS Therapeutics Inc. -70.76% -72.83% -74.79% -84.44% -83.83% -66%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. has 54.34% stronger performance while INSYS Therapeutics Inc. has -66% weaker performance.

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats INSYS Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for treating CINV and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS. The company is also developing Cannabidiol Oral Solution, a synthetic cannabidiol for childhood catastrophic epilepsy syndromes; and other product candidates, including other dronabinol line extensions and sublingual spray product candidates. Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.