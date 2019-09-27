Comparing of Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 24 0.00 9.33M -5.11 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 50 -0.34 52.57M -3.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Albireo Pharma Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 38,505,984.32% -47% -32.3% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 105,203,121.87% -34.5% -31.8%

Volatility & Risk

Albireo Pharma Inc. has a 1.5 beta, while its volatility is 50.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

15.5 and 15.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Albireo Pharma Inc. Its rival Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.5 and 14.5 respectively. Albireo Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Albireo Pharma Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $96, with potential upside of 94.77%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Albireo Pharma Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.2% and 99.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats Albireo Pharma Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.