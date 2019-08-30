Comparing of Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 112.03 N/A -5.11 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 228.27 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Albireo Pharma Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Albireo Pharma Inc. is 15.5 while its Current Ratio is 15.5. Meanwhile, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18 while its Quick Ratio is 18. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Albireo Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Albireo Pharma Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $40, while its potential upside is 152.21%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares and 97.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Albireo Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.