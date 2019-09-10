Comparing of Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 118.30 N/A -5.11 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 6 441.78 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights Albireo Pharma Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Albireo Pharma Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6%

Volatility and Risk

Albireo Pharma Inc. has a beta of 1.5 and its 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CEL-SCI Corporation is 183.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.83 beta.

Liquidity

15.5 and 15.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Albireo Pharma Inc. Its rival CEL-SCI Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. Albireo Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10% of CEL-SCI Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, CEL-SCI Corporation has 4.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. was less bullish than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors CEL-SCI Corporation beats Albireo Pharma Inc.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.