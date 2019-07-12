Comparing of Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 155.15 N/A -3.87 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.45 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -59.2%

Volatility and Risk

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 73.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.73 beta. From a competition point of view, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.41 beta which is 141.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 while its Quick Ratio is 15.5. On the competitive side is, Acer Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.7 Current Ratio and a 7.7 Quick Ratio. Albireo Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Albireo Pharma Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 118.08% and an $62 consensus price target. Competitively Acer Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $44, with potential upside of 1,194.12%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Acer Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Albireo Pharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.7% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares and 60.5% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. 4.41% 18.46% 45.62% 46.52% 22.72% 54.34% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16.33% -12.58% -7.56% -9.63% 22.47% 11.88%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.