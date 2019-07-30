Comparing of Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALAC) and Its Competitors

Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) is a company in the Conglomerates industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alberton Acquisition Corporation has 44.57% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 50.56% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Alberton Acquisition Corporation has 17.82% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 29.00% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Alberton Acquisition Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.09% 6.69% 3.37%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Alberton Acquisition Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition Corporation N/A 10 436.96 Industry Average 1.79M 57.92M 281.10

Alberton Acquisition Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Alberton Acquisition Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.75 2.44

The potential upside of the peers is -47.76%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Alberton Acquisition Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.5% 0.7% 3.08% 0% 0% 2.55% Industry Average 2.84% 3.35% 6.58% 10.14% 9.63% 16.26%

For the past year Alberton Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s rivals.

Dividends

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s rivals beat Alberton Acquisition Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.