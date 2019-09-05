Comparing of Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. (ALSK) and Its Peers

We are comparing Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Telecom Services – Domestic companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. has 43.3% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 56.97% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. has 6% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 9.08% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. 0.00% 4.30% 1.50% Industry Average 20.78% 25.76% 4.16%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. N/A 2 15.29 Industry Average 799.16M 3.85B 37.18

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 2.00 2.22

As a group, Telecom Services – Domestic companies have a potential upside of 10.76%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. -3.65% 9.47% 1.65% -4.64% 17.09% 28.47% Industry Average 3.12% 8.88% 5.85% 19.88% 21.70% 33.39%

For the past year Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. has weaker performance than Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. are 1.4 and 1.3. Competitively, Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc.’s competitors have 1.41 and 0.94 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.74 shows that Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. is 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc.’s competitors are 22.71% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.77 beta.

Dividends

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc.’s rivals beat Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.