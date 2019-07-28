Comparing of Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. (ALSK) and Iridium Communications Inc. (:)

Both Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) and Iridium Communications Inc. (:) are Telecom Services – Domestic companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. 2 0.45 N/A 0.16 10.97 Iridium Communications Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. and Iridium Communications Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. and Iridium Communications Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. 0.00% 2.7% 1% Iridium Communications Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. and Iridium Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.3% and 64.93% respectively. About 5.4% of Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. -6.08% -4.49% -9.57% 11.11% -1.73% 18.06% Iridium Communications Inc. -10.4% 26.46% 59.65% 137.03% 166.24% 30.97%

For the past year Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Iridium Communications Inc.

Summary

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Iridium Communications Inc.