Comparing of Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. (ALSK) and Iridium Communications Inc. (:)

Both Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) and Iridium Communications Inc. (:) are Telecom Services – Domestic companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc.
|2
|0.45
|N/A
|0.16
|10.97
|Iridium Communications Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.46
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. and Iridium Communications Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. and Iridium Communications Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc.
|0.00%
|2.7%
|1%
|Iridium Communications Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. and Iridium Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.3% and 64.93% respectively. About 5.4% of Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc.
|-6.08%
|-4.49%
|-9.57%
|11.11%
|-1.73%
|18.06%
|Iridium Communications Inc.
|-10.4%
|26.46%
|59.65%
|137.03%
|166.24%
|30.97%
For the past year Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Iridium Communications Inc.
Summary
Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Iridium Communications Inc.
