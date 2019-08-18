Comparing of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) and Pershing Gold Corporation (NASDAQ:PGLC)

As Gold businesses, Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) and Pershing Gold Corporation (NASDAQ:PGLC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alamos Gold Inc. 5 4.30 N/A -0.15 0.00 Pershing Gold Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Alamos Gold Inc. and Pershing Gold Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alamos Gold Inc. and Pershing Gold Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alamos Gold Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pershing Gold Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Alamos Gold Inc. and Pershing Gold Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alamos Gold Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Pershing Gold Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Alamos Gold Inc. has an average price target of $8, and a 14.29% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.56% of Alamos Gold Inc. shares and 21.46% of Pershing Gold Corporation shares. Alamos Gold Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.27%. Competitively, Pershing Gold Corporation has 34.49% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alamos Gold Inc. -3.11% 12.16% 43.96% 47.86% 19.31% 81.94% Pershing Gold Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Alamos Gold Inc. beats Pershing Gold Corporation.

Alamos Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico. It also holds interests in a portfolio of development stage projects in Mexico, Turkey, Canada, and the United States. The company was formerly known as AuRico Gold Inc. and changed its name to Alamos Gold Inc. in July 2015. Alamos Gold Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Pershing Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold and precious metals primarily in Nevada. It focuses on the exploration of Relief Canyon properties covering an area of approximately 25,000 acres in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. The Relief Canyon properties comprise approximately 948 owned unpatented mining claims, 120 owned millsite claims, 172 leased unpatented mining claims, and 2,235 acres of leased and 2,770 acres of subleased private lands. The company was formerly known as Sagebrush Gold Ltd. and changed its name to Pershing Gold Corporation in February 2012. Pershing Gold Corporation is based in Lakewood, Colorado.