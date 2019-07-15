Comparing of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) and Kingold Jewelry Inc. (NASDAQ:KGJI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) and Kingold Jewelry Inc. (NASDAQ:KGJI) compete with each other in the Gold sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alamos Gold Inc. 5 3.81 N/A -0.15 0.00 Kingold Jewelry Inc. 1 0.02 N/A 0.75 1.10

Demonstrates Alamos Gold Inc. and Kingold Jewelry Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Alamos Gold Inc. and Kingold Jewelry Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alamos Gold Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kingold Jewelry Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 1.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Alamos Gold Inc. and Kingold Jewelry Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alamos Gold Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Kingold Jewelry Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alamos Gold Inc. has a 28.21% upside potential and a consensus target price of $8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65.56% of Alamos Gold Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.2% of Kingold Jewelry Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.27% of Alamos Gold Inc. shares. Comparatively, Kingold Jewelry Inc. has 31.36% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alamos Gold Inc. 4.93% -4.88% 5.88% 30.36% -10.52% 30% Kingold Jewelry Inc. -2.93% -10.32% 7.73% -14.25% -41.55% 4.32%

For the past year Alamos Gold Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kingold Jewelry Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Kingold Jewelry Inc. beats Alamos Gold Inc.

Alamos Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico. It also holds interests in a portfolio of development stage projects in Mexico, Turkey, Canada, and the United States. The company was formerly known as AuRico Gold Inc. and changed its name to Alamos Gold Inc. in July 2015. Alamos Gold Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company sells its products under the Kingold brand directly to distributors, retailers, and other wholesalers. Kingold Jewelry, Inc. is based in Wuhan, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.