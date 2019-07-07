Comparing of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) and Asanko Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG)

Both Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) and Asanko Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) compete on a level playing field in the Gold industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alamos Gold Inc. 5 3.63 N/A -0.15 0.00 Asanko Gold Inc. 1 1.46 N/A -0.63 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Alamos Gold Inc. and Asanko Gold Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Alamos Gold Inc. and Asanko Gold Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alamos Gold Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Asanko Gold Inc. 0.00% -41.5% -29.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Alamos Gold Inc. and Asanko Gold Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alamos Gold Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Asanko Gold Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alamos Gold Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 33.56% and an $8 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alamos Gold Inc. and Asanko Gold Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.56% and 63% respectively. About 0.27% of Alamos Gold Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.6% are Asanko Gold Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alamos Gold Inc. 4.93% -4.88% 5.88% 30.36% -10.52% 30% Asanko Gold Inc. -3.28% -4.1% -15.69% -17.27% -49.67% -5.43%

For the past year Alamos Gold Inc. had bullish trend while Asanko Gold Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Alamos Gold Inc. beats Asanko Gold Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Alamos Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico. It also holds interests in a portfolio of development stage projects in Mexico, Turkey, Canada, and the United States. The company was formerly known as AuRico Gold Inc. and changed its name to Alamos Gold Inc. in July 2015. Alamos Gold Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Asanko Gold Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Keegan Resources Inc. and changed its name to Asanko Gold Inc. in February 2013. Asanko Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.