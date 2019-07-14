Comparing of Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) and Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Both Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) and Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoustis Technologies Inc. 7 158.63 N/A -1.09 0.00 Lumentum Holdings Inc. 51 2.81 N/A 0.46 124.45

Table 1 demonstrates Akoustis Technologies Inc. and Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Akoustis Technologies Inc. and Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.00% -134.3% -77.9% Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.99 shows that Akoustis Technologies Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s 0.67 beta is the reason why it is 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 16.8 while its Quick Ratio is 16.8. On the competitive side is, Lumentum Holdings Inc. which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Akoustis Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Inc. and Lumentum Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Lumentum Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $64.5 average price target and a 19.78% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Akoustis Technologies Inc. and Lumentum Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.7% and 88.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 13.5% of Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Lumentum Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akoustis Technologies Inc. -5.02% 17.42% 11.67% 56.25% 11.99% 55.94% Lumentum Holdings Inc. -5.27% -6.55% 24.67% 1.43% -12.02% 35.09%

For the past year Akoustis Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Summary

Lumentum Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Akoustis Technologies Inc.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. engages in developing, designing, and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and WiFi premise equipment. The company focuses on manufacturing and commercializing its patented Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones, enhancing the efficiency and signal quality of mobile wireless devices and enabling The Internet of Things. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables. It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; and transport products comprising reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components consisting of 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps. This segment also offers Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; products for 3-D sensing applications, including a light source product; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; distributed feedback and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and individual and compact laser arrays. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, diode, direct-diode, fiber, and gas lasers. This segment serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, and remote sensing, as well as in precision machining, including drilling in printed circuit boards, wafer singulation, glass cutting, and solar cell scribing. Its lasers products are used in various original equipment manufacturer applications. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.