Comparing of Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER) and Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE)

Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) and Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akers Biosciences Inc. 1 2.85 N/A -0.85 0.00 Haemonetics Corporation 99 6.44 N/A 1.04 117.05

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Akers Biosciences Inc. and Haemonetics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Akers Biosciences Inc. and Haemonetics Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akers Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -135.2% -105.6% Haemonetics Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 4.4%

Risk & Volatility

Akers Biosciences Inc. is 187.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.87 beta. Haemonetics Corporation’s 0.82 beta is the reason why it is 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Akers Biosciences Inc. are 2.9 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Haemonetics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Akers Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Haemonetics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Akers Biosciences Inc. and Haemonetics Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akers Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Haemonetics Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Haemonetics Corporation’s consensus price target is $117.5, while its potential downside is -3.36%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.5% of Akers Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Haemonetics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Akers Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Haemonetics Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akers Biosciences Inc. 0.67% -8.66% -48.87% -63.79% -83.26% -62.83% Haemonetics Corporation -2.21% 1.57% 36.81% 25.43% 26.96% 22.02%

For the past year Akers Biosciences Inc. has -62.83% weaker performance while Haemonetics Corporation has 22.02% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Haemonetics Corporation beats Akers Biosciences Inc.

Akers Biosciences, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness. Its marketed products also include PIFA Heparin/PF4 and PIFA PLUSS PF4 rapid tests for Heparin/PF4 antibodies to detect an allergy to the used blood thinner, Heparin; seraSTAT, a rapid blood cell separator; Tri-Cholesterol Â‘CheckÂ’, a rapid test for total and high density lipoprotein cholesterol and estimates low density lipo protein; and BreathScan OxiCHek, a breath test for oxidative stress using the Lync reader and digital app. The companyÂ’s pipeline products comprise Breath Diabetic Ketoacidosis, a disposable breath ketone device for diabetic monitoring; Breath PulmoHealth Â‘CheckÂ’, a suite of breath tests for biomarkers indicating asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and lung cancer; PIFA PLUSS Chlamydia, a rapid test for sexually transmitted diseases; and BreathScan KetoChek, a breath test for ketosis using the Lync reader and digital app. Akers Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers plasma collection and storage products, including PCS brand plasma collection equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; Multicomponent Collection System brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components integrated from the donor; Automated Cell Processor brand solution to automate the washing and freezing of red cell components; and whole blood collection and processing products. The company also offers hospital products comprising TEG thrombelastograph hemostasis analyzer system, a blood diagnostic instrument that measure a patientÂ’s hemostasis or the ability to form and maintain blood clots; Cell Saver system, a surgical blood salvage system for cardiovascular surgeries; and OrthoPAT surgical blood salvage systems for orthopedic procedures. In addition, it offers SafeTrace Tx, a software solution that manages blood product inventory and transfusion, as well as performs patient cross-matching; and BloodTrack suite of solutions for managing, tracking, and controlling blood products from the hospital blood center through to transfusion to the patient. The company markets and sells its products to biopharmaceutical companies, blood collection groups and independent blood centers, hospitals and hospital service providers, group purchasing organizations, and national health organizations through its direct sales force, as well as independent distributors. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.