Comparing of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Both Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 100.76 N/A -3.99 0.00

In table 1 we can see Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9%

Liquidity

Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 29.4 and 29.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Akero Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 48.5% and 69.6%. About 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Akero Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.