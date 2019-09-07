Comparing of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 ObsEva SA 12 30991.77 N/A -1.97 0.00

Table 1 highlights Akero Therapeutics Inc. and ObsEva SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48%

Liquidity

29.4 and 29.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akero Therapeutics Inc. Its rival ObsEva SA’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. Akero Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ObsEva SA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares and 70.4% of ObsEva SA shares. Insiders owned roughly 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 14.47% of ObsEva SA shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance while ObsEva SA has -28.99% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats ObsEva SA.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.