Comparing of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

We are contrasting Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 45 6.92 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Akero Therapeutics Inc. are 29.4 and 29.4 respectively. Its competitor Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Akero Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

On the other hand, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 85.49% and its average target price is $69.17.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance while Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has -13.72% weaker performance.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.