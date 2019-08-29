Comparing of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)

As Biotechnology companies, Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.46 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Akero Therapeutics Inc. is 29.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 29.4. The Current Ratio of rival Cyanotech Corporation is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cyanotech Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.6% of Cyanotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance while Cyanotech Corporation has -16.89% weaker performance.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Cyanotech Corporation.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.