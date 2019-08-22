Comparing of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 92 7.58 N/A 3.36 28.57

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Akero Therapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Akero Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 29.4 and a Quick Ratio of 29.4. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.6 and has 10.3 Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Akero Therapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s potential downside is -11.11% and its average target price is $88.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Akero Therapeutics Inc.