Comparing of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.22
|0.00
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|92
|7.58
|N/A
|3.36
|28.57
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Akero Therapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Akero Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 29.4 and a Quick Ratio of 29.4. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.6 and has 10.3 Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Akero Therapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
On the other hand, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s potential downside is -11.11% and its average target price is $88.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|5.86%
|27.17%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|32.1%
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|1.14%
|0.63%
|-4.24%
|22.63%
|-5.58%
|26.37%
For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Akero Therapeutics Inc.
