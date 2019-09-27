Comparing of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

We are contrasting Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 8.81M -3.22 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 34.23M -1.46 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Akero Therapeutics Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Akero Therapeutics Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 35,725,871.86% 0% 0% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 122,293,676.31% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Akero Therapeutics Inc. is 29.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 29.4. The Current Ratio of rival BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is 10.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.8. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares and 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 17.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats Akero Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.