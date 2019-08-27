Comparing of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Both Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.74 N/A -2.54 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 6.05 N/A -3.76 0.00

In table 1 we can see Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Risk and Volatility

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.39 beta. Competitively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.85 which is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are 1.7 and 1.1. Competitively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 14.1 and 14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

$16 is Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 281.86%. Meanwhile, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $21.25, while its potential upside is 451.95%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Akebia Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares and 79% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. beats Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.