Comparing of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.79 N/A -2.54 0.00 Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Atreca Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Atreca Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5% Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Atreca Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22 and has 22 Quick Ratio. Atreca Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Atreca Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Atreca Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$16 is Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 270.37%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Atreca Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.4% and 67%. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Comparatively, Atreca Inc. has 17.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Atreca Inc.

Summary

Atreca Inc. beats Akebia Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.