Comparing of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 26 9.67 N/A -1.88 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 2.11 N/A -5.59 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -50.3% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -671.1% -112%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $1.75, with potential upside of 151.80%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.6% and 25.4%. Insiders held roughly 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 10% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -13.32% -23.67% -17.97% -14.75% -3.55% -27.9% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 8.13% 23.15% 33% -19.39% -84.54% 42.92%

For the past year Akcea Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Regulus Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.