Comparing of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA) and Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP)

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 26 9.46 N/A -1.88 0.00 Midatech Pharma Plc 2 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Midatech Pharma Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -50.3% Midatech Pharma Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Midatech Pharma Plc are owned by institutional investors at 25.6% and 0% respectively. 75.7% are Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 32.1% of Midatech Pharma Plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -13.32% -23.67% -17.97% -14.75% -3.55% -27.9% Midatech Pharma Plc -21.05% -30.38% 48.92% -56.58% -79.38% 6.45%

For the past year Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has -27.9% weaker performance while Midatech Pharma Plc has 6.45% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Midatech Pharma Plc beats Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology and other therapeutic products in the United Kingdom, Turkey, other European countries, and the United States. It offers Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush and oropharyngeal candidiasis in adults; Gelclair, an oral rinse gel for the management and relief of pain arising from oral lesions of various etiologies; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate for the prevention of breast cancer. The company also engages in the marketing of Ferralet 90, a prescription iron supplement for the treatment of anemias that are responsive to oral iron therapy; and Aquoral, an artificial saliva spray to provide relief from chemotherapy/radiation therapy. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of various product candidates in the areas of oncology and neuroscience, including ophthalmology; and immunotherapy. Midatech Pharma PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.